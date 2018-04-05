Man dies after being struck by truck in east Las Vegas

The driver stopped to help the man, who was later taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center after the accident early Thursday, where he later died. The driver did not show any signs of impairment, police said.

Las Vegas police are investigating an accident involving a pedestrian and a vehicle at the intersection at Boulder Highway and Tropicana Avenue. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man was killed Thursday morning after he was hit by a pickup truck in the east Las Vegas Valley.

Las Vegas police were called to the intersection of Tropicana Avenue and Boulder Highway shortly after 5:30 a.m., after a man crossing outside a crosswalk was hit by the truck.

The driver stopped to help the man, who was later taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where he died. The driver did not show any signs of impairment, police said.

A witness told police the truck went through the intersection on a green light when it hit the man.

The man’s name will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office once his family has been notified of his death.

This is the 32nd traffic-related death the Metropolitan Police Department has investigated this year.

