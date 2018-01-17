Man in custody after barricade situation in east Las Vegas Valley

Las Vegas police have taken a man who barricaded himself and fired several shots inside an east valley home into custody.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Jason Bean/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police responded about 3:15 p.m. to the 6300 block of East Flamingo Road, near Nellis Boulevard. A man barricaded himself inside a home after a domestic disturbance incident, Metropolitan Police Department spokeswoman Laura Meltzer said.

A woman left the home and was talking with officers, Meltzer said. Police set up containment around the area where the man barricaded himself.

The man fired several shots from inside the home, but no injuries were reported in the gunfire, Meltzer said. Police said at about 5 p.m. that they’d taken the man into custody.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

