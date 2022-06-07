Missing 10-year-old boy found safe

The Metropolitan Police Department says a 10-year-old boy missing since Monday afternoon has been found safe.

Casey Decker II (Metropolitan Police Department)

Casey Decker II was previously last seen around 1 p.m. near the 4850 block of Boulder Highway, according to an earlier news release.

Casey, whose nickname is “Jaydee,” is 5-feet, 120 pounds with brown hair and eyes. He has a heart sticker tattoo on his neck.

