Missing 10-year-old boy found safe

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 7, 2022 - 7:23 am
 
Updated June 7, 2022 - 8:59 am
Casey Decker II (Metropolitan Police Department)

The Metropolitan Police Department says a 10-year-old boy missing since Monday afternoon has been found safe.

Casey Decker II was previously last seen around 1 p.m. near the 4850 block of Boulder Highway, according to an earlier news release.

Casey, whose nickname is “Jaydee,” is 5-feet, 120 pounds with brown hair and eyes. He has a heart sticker tattoo on his neck.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

