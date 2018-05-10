Missing woman last seen in east Las Vegas Valley

Las Vegas police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman who may require medical assistance.

Pamela Thrash (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Pamela Thrash, 65, was last seen about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday near East Owens Avenue and North Pecos Road, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release. She was last seen wearing a black shirt and gray pants.

Police described her as 4-foot-11 and about 190 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact missing-persons detectives at 702-828-2907 or missingpersons@lvmpd.com.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.