Moped rider dies after crash with cement truck in Las Vegas

One person is dead after crash in the east valley Wednesday involving a moped and cement truck.

About 2:17 p.m. Wednesday, a cement truck and a moped crashed at the intersection of East Sahara Avenue and South Nellis Boulevard, Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Jacinto Rivera said.

The moped rider was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center in critical condition but later died, Rivera said.

The intersection is shut down while police investigate.

