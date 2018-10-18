Motorcyclist, 43, killed in east Las Vegas crash

A 2013 Kawasaki motorcycle, driven by a 43-year-old Las Vegas man, was traveling northbound on Nellis in the left lane when it hit a car turning left, police later said.

Las Vegas police investigate after a motorcyclist was killed in a crash on North Nellis Boulevard near Stewart Avenue on Thursday, Oct. 18 , 2018, in east Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Nellis Boulevard and Stewart Avenue in east Las Vegas. (RTC Cameras)

A motorcyclist was killed Thursday in an east valley crash, Las Vegas police said.

The crash was reported about 11:55 a.m. on North Nellis Boulevard just north of Stewart Avenue, police spokeswoman Laura Meltzer said. A 2013 Kawasaki motorcycle, driven by a 43-year-old Las Vegas man, was traveling northbound on Nellis in the left lane when it hit a car turning left, police later said.

The motorcycle hit the passenger side of the car, a 2013 Dodge Dart driven by a 22-year-old Las Vegas woman, and the motorcycle overturned, police said.

The motorcyclist was taken to University Medical Center, where he died, police said. A passenger in the Dodge, a 23-year-old man, was taken to Sunrise Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The car’s driver stayed at the scene after the crash, police said.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the motorcyclist after his family has been notified.

The motorcyclist’s death marked the 112th traffic-related fatality under Metro’s jurisdiction this year, police said. The crash remained under investigation Thursday by Metro’s collision investigation section.

