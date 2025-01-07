Motorcyclist critical after being struck by other vehicles, police say

The off-ramp at Eastern Avenue and U.S. 95/Interstate-11 and all lanes on Eastern are closed for the investigation, and motorists should avoid the area, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

All traffic is blocked on Eastern Avenue near East Bonanza Road on Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, for a crash investigation by the Metropolitan Police Department. (RTC)

A motorcyclist suffered a severed foot and was in critical condition after being hit when two cars collided at Eastern and Cedar avenues during the Monday rush hour.

“Officers learned a white sedan struck a grey sedan resulting in the motorcyclist being struck,” Metropolitan Police Department Lt.. Braden Schrag said in a text.

The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, Schrag said. The collision occurred shortly after 3:30 p.m.

The other motorists did not need medical attention, Schrag said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

This story was updated to reflect that motorcyclist is not deceased, according to Metro.