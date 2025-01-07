Motorcyclist critical after being struck by other vehicles, police say
The off-ramp at Eastern Avenue and U.S. 95/Interstate-11 and all lanes on Eastern are closed for the investigation, and motorists should avoid the area, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.
A motorcyclist suffered a severed foot and was in critical condition after being hit when two cars collided at Eastern and Cedar avenues during the Monday rush hour.
“Officers learned a white sedan struck a grey sedan resulting in the motorcyclist being struck,” Metropolitan Police Department Lt.. Braden Schrag said in a text.
The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, Schrag said. The collision occurred shortly after 3:30 p.m.
The other motorists did not need medical attention, Schrag said.
The off-ramp at Eastern Avenue and U.S. 95/Interstate 11 and all lanes on Eastern are closed for the investigation, and motorists should avoid the area.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.
This story was updated to reflect that motorcyclist is not deceased, according to Metro.