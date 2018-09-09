Motorcyclist in critical condition after east Las Vegas crash

A 19-year-old DUI suspect suffered critical injuries in a crash after running a red light Sunday in the east valley, Las Vegas police said.

(Thinkstock)

A 19-year-old DUI suspect suffered critical injuries in a crash after running a red light Sunday in the east valley, Las Vegas police said.

The man’s 2017 Baodiao motorcycle collided with a 2010 Honda Odyssey shortly before 9:15 a.m., prompting police to shut down the intersection of East Bonanza Road and North Lamb Boulevard. Police determined that the Honda had a green light at the time of the crash.

The motorcyclist, identified by police as Las Vegas resident David Avila, was thrown from the motorcycle. Police said he was not wearing a helmet.

Avila remained hospitalized Sunday with life-threatening injuries, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. The Honda driver was not injured in the crash.

It was not clear whether Avila would face charges, but police said in a news release Sunday afternoon that he was suspected of driving impaired.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.

E Bonanza Rd N Lamb Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89110