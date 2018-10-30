New road to open Wednesday in east Las Vegas Valley

A new road in the east valley is expected to open Wednesday morning and should move construction traffic away from a residential area, Clark County officials said.

County Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick, who oversees the north and northeast valley, will open the road at 7:30 a.m. at the new intersection of Arnona Road and East Carey Avenue, just east of Sunrise Mountain High School.

The road will reach East Lake Mead Boulevard to the south and Alto Avenue to the north, running through Carey and bordering Shadow Rock Park. Officials said the road will give construction traffic another way to reach a gravel pit in the area, away from neighborhoods.

