Part of Boulder Highway closed for critical auto-pedestrian crash

Las Vegas police closed down a major thoroughfare in the eastern Las Vegas Valley early Wednesday to investigate a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

Police investigate after a pedestrian struck by a pickup truck at Boulder and Missouri Avenues in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police Lt. David Gordon said a pedestrian was critically injured when they were struck by a vehicle just after 5 a.m. on Boulder Highway at Missouri Avenue. Boulder Highway was closed at the intersection. A small pickup was observed at the scene.

”Southbound traffic on Boulder Highway is closed at English (Avenue) and being detoured either west on English or north on Boulder Highway,” Gordon said, adding motorists are advised to “avoid the area.”

Further details were not immediately released.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

