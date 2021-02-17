43°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
East Valley

Part of Boulder Highway closed for critical auto-pedestrian crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 17, 2021 - 6:16 am
 
Updated February 17, 2021 - 6:35 am
Police investigate after a pedestrian struck by a pickup truck at Boulder and Missouri Avenues ...
Police investigate after a pedestrian struck by a pickup truck at Boulder and Missouri Avenues in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police closed down a major thoroughfare in the eastern Las Vegas Valley early Wednesday to investigate a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

Las Vegas police Lt. David Gordon said a pedestrian was critically injured when they were struck by a vehicle just after 5 a.m. on Boulder Highway at Missouri Avenue. Boulder Highway was closed at the intersection. A small pickup was observed at the scene.

”Southbound traffic on Boulder Highway is closed at English (Avenue) and being detoured either west on English or north on Boulder Highway,” Gordon said, adding motorists are advised to “avoid the area.”

Further details were not immediately released.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Henderson firefighter, 5 other men arrested in child sex sting
Henderson firefighter, 5 other men arrested in child sex sting
2
‘X Rocks’ show caters to adults in new Las Vegas Strip venue
‘X Rocks’ show caters to adults in new Las Vegas Strip venue
3
COVID restrictions changed this week. Here’s what you need to know
COVID restrictions changed this week. Here’s what you need to know
4
Clark County backs McCarran name change to Harry Reid International Airport
Clark County backs McCarran name change to Harry Reid International Airport
5
1 killed in southwest valley homicide
1 killed in southwest valley homicide
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Chey Rose, left, and Lawrence Warfield (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
Alleged dognappers posed as buyers for $4K puppies
By / RJ

Two men arrested in the theft of three English bulldog puppies in northeast Las Vegas Monday posed as buyers willing to pay $4,000 for a dog before attacking the owner, then stealing the puppies at gunpoint, police said.