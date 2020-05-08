Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run in east Las Vegas

A pedestrian was struck and killed by an SUV early Friday in the east Las Vegas Valley, and police said the driver fled the scene.

Las Vegas police investigate after a pedestrian was struck by a Saturn Vue SUV near South La Canada Street and East Desert Inn Road on Friday, May 8, 2020, in Las Vegas. The driver fled the scene, and the pedestrian later died at a hospital. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Initially, police said the pedestrian was struck by what was described as a silver pickup near the intersection of South La Canada Street and East Desert Inn Road, at about 4:30 a.m. Las Vegas police spokesman Aden OcampoGomez later corrected the report, saying the vehicle that struck the pedestrian was a Saturn Vue.

“The driver fled the scene, and the pedestrian was transported to an area hospital,” Lt. Frank Humel said shortly after the crash.

OcampoGomez said the victim later died.

No information was immediately available on the search for the driver or whether anyone was in custody.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

