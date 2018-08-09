Pedestrian seriously injured in east Las Vegas crash

A 39-year-old man was seriously injured Wednesday night after he was struck by a car in the east valley.

A 39-year-old man was seriously injured Wednesday night after he was struck by a car in the east valley.

About 9:20 p.m. the man was crossing Nellis Boulevard north of Sahara Avenue when he was struck by a Toyota Tacoma traveling northbound on Nellis, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The 57-year-old male driver of the Tacoma stopped at the scene and called police. The pedestrian was crossing outside of a marked crosswalk, Metro said.

The pedestrian was taken to University Medical Center with serious injuries.

