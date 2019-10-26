Pedestrian struck by vehicle, killed in east Las Vegas

A 20-year-old male pedestrian was killed early Saturday morning in east Las Vegas after being struck by a vehicle.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The collision was reported at 3:43 a.m. at East Sahara Avenue, west of South Tee Street.

The pedestrian wasn’t in a crosswalk, said Lt. Ken Nogle of the Metropolitan Police Department.

Witnesses said the man was lying in the road when he was run over by a 1999 Honda Accord traveling east, police said in a statement. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police haven’t released the man’s name yet, pending family notification.

The driver of the Honda, a 45-year-old woman, remained at the scene and wasn’t impaired, police said in a statement.

The pedestrian’s death is the 85th traffic-related fatality this year reported by the Metropolitan Police Department. The collision remains under investigation by the department’s collision investigation section.

