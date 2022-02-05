Pedestrian struck, killed in east Las Vegas

The pedestrian was hit at Boulder Highway and Indios Avenue around 5:30 p.m., police said.

(Getty Images)

A pedestrian died after being hit by a vehicle Friday night in east Las Vegas, police said.

The pedestrian was struck at the intersection of Boulder Highway and Indios Avenue around 5:30 p.m. The pedestrian was taken to a hospital and later died, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Justin Byers.

He said the intersection was closed while police investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.