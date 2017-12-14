Police investigating deadly crash in east Las Vegas

The two-vehicle crash occurred Wednesday evening near the intersection of Vegas Valley and Cabana drives, near Nellis Boulevard, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ken Romane said. One vehicle struck and killed a pedestrian.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly crash Wednesday in the east valley, police said.

Officers responded about 5:10 p.m. to the two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Vegas Valley and Cabana drives, near Nellis Boulevard, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ken Romane said.

One vehicle left the roadway and hit a pedestrian, who died at the scene, he said.

Both drivers remained at the scene.

