Police investigating deadly crash in east Las Vegas

Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly crash Wednesday in the east valley, police said.
Officers responded about 5:10 p.m. to the two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Vegas Valley and Cabana drives, near Nellis Boulevard, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ken Romane said.
One vehicle left the roadway and hit a pedestrian, who died at the scene, he said.
Both drivers remained at the scene.
Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.Vegas Valley Dr. and Cabana Dr., Las Vegas, NV