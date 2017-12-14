ad-fullscreen
East Valley

Police investigating deadly crash in east Las Vegas

By Mike Shoro Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 13, 2017 - 9:09 pm
 

Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly crash Wednesday in the east valley, police said.

Officers responded about 5:10 p.m. to the two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Vegas Valley and Cabana drives, near Nellis Boulevard, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ken Romane said.

One vehicle left the roadway and hit a pedestrian, who died at the scene, he said.

Both drivers remained at the scene.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

