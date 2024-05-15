Power restored after outage in the east valley

About 2,200 NV Energy customers were without power in the east valley Wednesday afternoon.

Thousands of people were without power in the east valley for several hours Wednesday afternoon.

The power outage was impacting around 2,200 NV Energy customers around 3 p.m., and was concentrated within the 89110 zip code, according to NV Energy.

The outage was resolved for around 1,200 customers at 4 p.m., and was resolved by 6:45 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.