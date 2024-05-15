93°F
Power restored after outage in the east valley

NV Energy headquarters at 6226 W. Sahara Ave. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
May 15, 2024 - 3:14 pm
May 15, 2024 - 3:14 pm
 
Updated May 15, 2024 - 6:45 pm

Thousands of people were without power in the east valley for several hours Wednesday afternoon.

The power outage was impacting around 2,200 NV Energy customers around 3 p.m., and was concentrated within the 89110 zip code, according to NV Energy.

The outage was resolved for around 1,200 customers at 4 p.m., and was resolved by 6:45 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

