Suspect in custody, streets reopened after barricade in east valley

A suspect was taken into custody, and Nellis Boulevard has reopened after what Las Vegas police called “a barricade with an armed male.”

Las Vegas police respond to a barricade situation with an armed male near the 100 block of Bel Port Drive on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, in Las Vegas. FBI-SWAT was advised and responded to the scene. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Las Vegas police respond to a barricade situation with an armed male near the 100 block of Bel Port Drive on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Las Vegas police respond to a barricade situation with an armed male near the 100 block of Bel Port Drive on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

A large police presence has Nellis Boulevard closed in both directions between Charleston Boulevard and Stewart Avenue in Las Vegas. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A large police presence has Nellis Boulevard closed in both directions between Charleston Boulevard and Stewart Avenue in Las Vegas. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A suspect was taken into custody, and Nellis Boulevard has reopened after what Las Vegas police called “a barricade with an armed male.”

According to a Metropolitan Police Department statement sent Thursday afternoon, one person was taken into custody “without incident.”

Earlier, police said residences in the area had been evacuated.

“FBI-SWAT has been advised and is responding to the scene,” Metro’s public information office said in a 1:38 p.m. statement. “This is all of the information our office has available at this time.”

A spokeswoman for the Las Vegas FBI declined to comment Thursday on the investigation. Further information about the barricade was not immediately available.

*UPDATE* Road Closed – SR-612/Nellis Blvd both directions near Stewart Ave in Las Vegas

Use caution in the area and seek alternate routes. https://t.co/xDLCLYbPwy — Nevada DOT (@nevadadot) December 5, 2019

The Clark County Fire Department also responded to the area.

Nellis Boulevard was closed in both directions between Charleston Boulevard and Stewart Avenue around 1 p.m., but the Nevada Department of Transportation said in a tweet that all lanes had reopened by 2:37 p.m.

Law enforcement officials could be seen near an Olive Garden restaurant and Dylan’s Sports Pub on Nellis, across from the Charleston Commons shopping center. Police said the barricade situation was in the 100 block of Bel Port Drive.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.