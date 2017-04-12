Trail at Wetlands Park to close for repairs during part of next week

A paved Clark County Wetlands Park loop trail is seen at 7050 Wetlands Park Lane in Las Vegas on Friday, Aug. 8, 2015. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A popular trail at Wetlands Park will be closed part of next week, Clark County announced Wednesday.

The Monson Trail along the northwest edge of the nature preserve at 7050 E. Wetlands Park Lane, near Tropicana Avenue, will be closed between Monday and Thursday of next week to fix damages to the trail and Monson Channel.

Crews from the county’s Public Works Department will be working to repair and stabilize the channel from erosion due to large rain storms.

Signs will be posted at each end of the trail for detours, the county said.

“We are very sorry for any inconvenience next week’s closure may cause our visitors, but we are grateful for the work that is being done,” program supervisor Ben Jurand said in a statement.

Visitors with questions can contact Wetlands Park at 702-455-7522.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.