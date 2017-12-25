East Valley

Vacant east Las Vegas house suffers heavy damage from fire

By Max Michor Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 25, 2017 - 12:19 am
 

No one was injured Sunday evening after a vacant house caught fire in the east valley.

The fire was called in just before 7 p.m. at 1427 N. Gateway Road, near Pecos Road and Owens Avenue, according to Las Vegas Fire Department spokesman Tim Szymanski.

Firefighters arriving at the scene found a vacant two-story home and a nearby garage fully engulfed in flames.

The home was older and mostly made of wood, Szymanski said, and the fire was so intense that crews had to fight it from the outside for about 15 minutes before they could enter.

It took about 45 minutes to get the fire under control, but the house was heavily damaged and the garage was destroyed, Szymanski said. No nearby buildings were damaged.

Neighbors told fire investigators the home has been vacant for about six months, and is frequently used by squatters, Szymanski said. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, and the cost of damage has not yet been estimated.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

