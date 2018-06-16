Woman dies after two-vehicle crash in east Las Vegas

A 73-year-old woman died after a crash involving two vehicles on Lamb Boulevard, north of Las Vegas Boulevard North, Las Vegas police said.

Police work the scene of a fatal car crash on Lamb Boulevard north of Las Vegas Boulevard on Friday. (RTC cameras)

A 73-year-old woman died Friday afternoon in an east valley crash, Las Vegas police said.

The collision happened about 3:40 p.m. on Lamb Boulevard north of Las Vegas Boulevard North, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ken Romane said.

A 2007 Chevrolet Avalanche was heading south on Lamb in the right turn lane while a 1998 Nissan Sentra was turning left from Lamb onto a private driveway at 3685 N. Lamb Blvd., a Metro release later said.

The Avalanche hit the passenger side of the Nissan, and its male driver and female passenger were hospitalized at University Medical Center. The woman died at the hospital, and the 54-year-old driver had serious injuries.

The woman was not wearing a seat belt, the release said.

Neither driver appeared impaired, police said. The 35-year-old Avalanche driver remained on the scene.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release the woman’s identity once her family is notified.

Her death marks the 60th traffic fatality investigated by Metro this year.

Lamb Boulevard and Las Vegas Boulevard North, Las Vegas, NV