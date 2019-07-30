Woman found dead after domestic disturbance in Las Vegas ID’d

A woman who died Monday morning following a domestic disturbance inside an eastern valley apartment was a 43-year-old Las Vegas resident, the Clark County coroner says.

Las Vegas police have said that shortly after 10:50 a.m. Monday, a 911 caller reported that his or her girlfriend, identified Tuesday as Kinisha Lindon Garrett, had stopped breathing inside a unit at the Siegel Suites at 4823 Boulder Highway, near East Flamingo Road. After failed CPR efforts, Garrett was pronounced dead in the living room, according to the coroner’s office.

No details were available regarding the domestic disturbance preceding Garrett’s death. The Metropolitan Police Department’s homicide unit was notified, but a team of investigators was not requested to respond to the scene, according to officer Larry Hadfield.

As of Tuesday morning, the coroner’s office had not determined Garrett’s official cause and manner of death. Jail records on Tuesday also showed no arrest had been made in the case.

