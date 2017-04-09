Woman who died after she was hit by Metro patrol car was not in crosswalk, police say

The woman who died after she was struck by a Metro patrol car in the southeast valley was crossing the street outside of a marked crosswalk, North Las Vegas police said Sunday.

About 9 p.m. Saturday, the Metropolitan Police Department responded to a critical-injury crash involving a marked Metro vehicle and a pedestrian at the intersection of South Nellis Boulevard and Boulder Highway.

The woman was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center and later died, the coroner’s office said Sunday.

The North Las Vegas Police Department, which is investigating the crash, said the patrol vehicle was traveling east on Boulder Highway when it struck the woman as she crossed the road outside of a marked crosswalk. Neither of the two officers inside the patrol vehicle was injured.

Two minutes after the woman was struck Saturday, another crash occurred at the same intersection. A 49-year-old woman in a wheelchair was struck by a white Dodge pickup truck traveling south on Boulder Highway, Metro said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The pickup truck involved in the crash remained at the scene, Metro said.

The identities of the people who died will be released after their families have been notified.

Review-Journal reporter Max Michor contributed to this story. Contact Rachel Hershkovitz at rhershkovitz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @rzhershkovitz on Twitter.