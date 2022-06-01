Appointment of new chancellor for Nevada colleges to be discussed

The Nevada System of Higher Education Board of Regents will meet next week to discuss appointing Dale Erquiaga as its new chancellor.

Dale Erquiaga, senior adviser to then-Gov. Brian Sandoval, gives a press briefing on May 27, 2011, at the Capitol in Carson City. (AP Photo/Cathleen Allison) Cathleen Allison

After the contentious resignation of its last chancellor, the Nevada System of Higher Education Board of Regents will consider appointing a former state superintendent of public instruction to the role.

Board members are set to vote next week on whether Dale Erquiaga, who served as Nevada’s superintendent from 2013 to 2015 and now heads a state research and policy think tank, will serve as the system’s acting or interim chancellor, according to a meeting agenda posted Wednesday.

Erquiaga served as the chief strategy officer to then-Gov. Brian Sandoval, who is now president of the University of Nevada, Reno.

The recommendation to appoint Erquiaga as chancellor comes after the board voted to approve Chancellor Melody Rose’s resignation and pay her $610,000 in severance in April. Rose’s departure made her the third chancellor to depart the higher education system in five years, capping off months of tension where she alleged a hostile work environment.

Prior to making the recommendation to appoint Erquiaga, board Chair Cathy McAdoo met with the major constituencies of the system, including university presidents and faculty senate chairs, to gather input on the appointment of a new chancellor, according to the meeting agenda.

McAdoo is expected to provide an overview of those meetings and the input when the regents meet on June 10 to discuss Erquiaga’s appointment.

