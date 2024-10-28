Candidates apply for temporary CCSD school board seat, after trustee resignation

Ten candidates have submitted applications to the Clark County School Board to represent District B, which has been vacant since Katie Williams resigned in September.

School board members listen to a search firm report about the search for a new distinct superintendent during a Clark County School District work session on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Although whoever assumes the seat will only hold the position for two months, that person will play a crucial role in breaking the 3-3 tie votes the board has faced since Williams’ resignation.

Williams resigned Sept. 11 after the district attorney determined she was not a resident of Nevada and declared her seat vacant. Per state law, the board will appoint someone to fill her seat Wednesday. But that person will serve for only a few months before one of the two candidates elected in November takes the seat in January.

Former special education teacher Eileen Eady and former U.S. Air Force and Moms for Liberty member Lydia Dominguez are vying for the seat in the election. Dominguez submitted an application for the temporary position, but Eady has said she wants to earn the position through votes, not appointment.

Candidates for vacant spot

A dentist by day, Lindsey Dalley has a long history of education advocacy. He is currently on the Clark County School District’s Sex Education Selection Committee. In his application, Dalley highlighted his time on boards, including the Moapa Valley Educational Foundation, which he said will help him on the school board because he can function under the Nevada open meetings law.

Dominguez’ application highlighted her time on the Clark County School District’s attendance zone committee and her commitment to student safety. In August, Dominguez formally left Moms for Liberty, which has been labeled as an extremist extremist group by the Southern Poverty Law Center, but told the Review-Journal she still believed in the organization’s mission of “parental rights.”

Robert Garcia is an organizer with Make the Road Nevada, a nonprofit that is focused on “elevating the power of working class immigrant communities.” Garcia’s application highlighted his own experience in the public education system, and his commitment to improving its quality.

Nakia Jackson-Hale an assistant dean at UNLV’s nursing school and CCSD parent. Jackson-Hale serves on the education committee in the National Coalition of Black Women. In her application, she described engaging with students as a “long-time passion project.”

Mary Kerwin moved to Las Vegas in 2018 after holding several local political positions in Michigan, including two terms on the Troy School Board. She is currently a consultant who provides training for elected officials.

Kenneth Rezendes previously served on CCSD’s attendance zone committee. He highlighted his experience as an active community volunteer and said that, as a retiree, he would be able to commit himself full time to the role.

Jose Solorio previously served on the Clark County School Board from 1993 to 1994. He said that supporting his wife, a CCSD teacher, and his grandchildren, who are district students, is his priority. Solorio also said that his prior experience on the board will make it so that he can hold the temporary position “without a learning curve.”

Brenda Talley is the former director at the College of Southern Nevada Performing Arts Center. She has been an outspoken advocate for reopening Lundy Elementary School, which has been a crucial issue in the district this year after the school suffered damages from Tropical Storm Hilary in August 2023. She has served as president of Nevada State PTA and several CCSD committees.

Patrick Villa is a math professor at CSN. He is a CCSD parent and said he wanted to work to improve students’ preparedness for higher education. Villa also emphasized his commitment to the transitionary nature of the role, and emphasized the communication he will have with whoever is elected.

Dane Watson previously served on the board as the North Las Vegas-appointed trustee from January to July, when Isaac Barron assumed the seat after retiring from his teaching position. He also works for the Clark County Education Association.

Candidates will be interviewed by the board at 9 a.m. Wednesday. Their full application materials, including letters of support, can be found on CCSD’s board docs website.

