CCSD announces new school performance data dashboard

The dashboard will include information such as attendance rates and standardized test scores.

Clark County School District Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara, seen in 2022. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clark County School District officials unveiled a new online school performance data dashboard on Tuesday.

Superintendent Jesus Jara and Greg Manzi, assistant superintendent of assessment, accountability, research and school improvement, addressed reporters in a press conference at the district’s headquarters.

“This is something the community has asked for,” Jara said.

The dashboard on the district’s website — which will be updated regularly and available to the public — will include information such as attendance rates and standardized test scores.

The Nevada Department of Education’s “Nevada Report Card” website already has similar data posted by school and school district for each school year, but it isn’t updated frequently.

“The goal is to have this information readily available,” Manzi said.

The nation’s fifth-largest school district, which has about 300,000 students, has faced increased legislative scrutiny this session amid challenges such as school safety and a teacher shortage.

In February, Gov. Joe Lombardo signed an executive order requiring school districts and the Nevada State Public Charter School Authority to submit third-party audits from last year to the state for review.

Also last month, Assembly Speaker Steve Yeager, D-Las Vegas, and Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro, D-Las Vegas, announced they’re requesting the state’s 17 school district superintendents and charter authority to appear during a joint finance meeting to explain how they would use an additional $2 billion in proposed K-12 education funding to improve student outcomes.

Yeager also told the Las Vegas Review-Journal earlier this month that he anticipates bringing forward a couple of pieces of legislation related to school district accountability and transparency.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

