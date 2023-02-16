ACLU representing Durango High students in altercation with CCSD police

The ACLU of Nevada is representing Durango High School students involved in an altercation with a school police officer on Feb. 9.

Clark County School District bus. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

FILE - Athar Haseebullah, executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union Nevada, speaks to the Review-Journal about the lack of police reform accomplished during the most recent legislative session at the ACLU offices in Las Vegas Wednesday, May 19, 2021. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada is representing Durango High School students involved in an altercation with a Clark County School District Police Department officer last week, the nonprofit announced Wednesday.

The incident happened Feb. 9 near Durango High School.

While the full story behind the interaction is unclear, videos posted to social media show a school district officer escorting a handcuffed student to a police vehicle before getting into a confrontation with a second student. The video shows the officer shove the second student to the ground.

ACLU of Nevada Executive Director Athar Haseebullah issued a statement in response to the incident, saying, in part, “It’s disgusting that school police officers can attack children without being held accountable. The officer hasn’t been terminated. There are no statements from the District Attorney that they are attempting to seek justice for these kids… It’s sad and pathetic.”

The school district police department has announced it’s investigating the incident, while district Superintendent Jesus Jara said he’s directing school police to conduct a “complete review” of their use-of-force policy and protocols.

The NAACP said it will hold a protest and press conference to demand police reform from the district on Feb. 17 at 6 p.m. The protest will take place at the CCSD administrative center at 5100 W. Sahara Ave.

Inbox: This Friday at 6 pm, the NAACP Las Vegas along with two dozen community organizations are holding a press conference to demand police reform at CCSD after a student was slammed to the ground by an officer outside Durango High School last Thursday. pic.twitter.com/tNDtwcae8T — Naoka F. (@naokadforeman) February 15, 2023

Contact Justin Razavi at jrazavi@reviewjournal.com. Follow @justin_razavi on Twitter.