52°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Education

ACLU representing Durango High students in altercation with CCSD police

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 15, 2023 - 4:06 pm
 
Clark County School District bus. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)
Clark County School District bus. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)
FILE - Athar Haseebullah, executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union Nevada, spea ...
FILE - Athar Haseebullah, executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union Nevada, speaks to the Review-Journal about the lack of police reform accomplished during the most recent legislative session at the ACLU offices in Las Vegas Wednesday, May 19, 2021. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada is representing Durango High School students involved in an altercation with a Clark County School District Police Department officer last week, the nonprofit announced Wednesday.

The incident happened Feb. 9 near Durango High School.

While the full story behind the interaction is unclear, videos posted to social media show a school district officer escorting a handcuffed student to a police vehicle before getting into a confrontation with a second student. The video shows the officer shove the second student to the ground.

ACLU of Nevada Executive Director Athar Haseebullah issued a statement in response to the incident, saying, in part, “It’s disgusting that school police officers can attack children without being held accountable. The officer hasn’t been terminated. There are no statements from the District Attorney that they are attempting to seek justice for these kids… It’s sad and pathetic.”

The school district police department has announced it’s investigating the incident, while district Superintendent Jesus Jara said he’s directing school police to conduct a “complete review” of their use-of-force policy and protocols.

The NAACP said it will hold a protest and press conference to demand police reform from the district on Feb. 17 at 6 p.m. The protest will take place at the CCSD administrative center at 5100 W. Sahara Ave.

Contact Justin Razavi at jrazavi@reviewjournal.com. Follow @justin_razavi on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Do blondes have more fun? $50M nightlife venue coming to Strip
Do blondes have more fun? $50M nightlife venue coming to Strip
2
Las Vegas country nightspot returning to casino
Las Vegas country nightspot returning to casino
3
Pair of 6-figure jackpots hit at Las Vegas Strip casinos
Pair of 6-figure jackpots hit at Las Vegas Strip casinos
4
CARTOONS: The federal government unveils a new super weapon
CARTOONS: The federal government unveils a new super weapon
5
Valentine’s Day storm sends Las Vegas a white love letter
Valentine’s Day storm sends Las Vegas a white love letter
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
North Las Vegas school evacuated after science class incident
North Las Vegas school evacuated after science class incident
CCSD will spend nearly $300M converting sports fields to turf
CCSD will spend nearly $300M converting sports fields to turf
It’s in the cards: CCSD hoping employees will recruit teachers
It’s in the cards: CCSD hoping employees will recruit teachers
Norovirus outbreak grows to 71 at Las Vegas school
Norovirus outbreak grows to 71 at Las Vegas school
CCSD graduation rates up a bit, but still lag for some students of color
CCSD graduation rates up a bit, but still lag for some students of color
Las Vegas area sees some snow from late January storm
Las Vegas area sees some snow from late January storm