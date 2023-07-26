CCSD has 1,127 classroom teacher vacancies as new school year looms

About 94 percent of classrooms currently have a licensed teacher — up from 92 percent at this time last year, the district said.

The Clark County School District has 1,127 classroom teacher vacancies with less than two weeks until a new school year begins.

More than 294,000 students are expected to return to classes Aug. 7 in the nation’s fifth-largest district.

Teacher recruitment happens year-round and the district is also looking for long-term substitutes, Director of Recruitment Brian Redmond said Tuesday during a district back-to-school preview event for reporters at Bell Elementary School in Las Vegas.

“Our goal is to have an adult in every classroom no matter what,” he said.

Teacher incentives offered

District officials provided updates on topics like school safety, teacher recruitment, school meals, busing and health services.

As for recruiting, the district has seen a net gain of 450 classroom teachers, Redmond said.

When there are teacher vacancies, schools handle that in ways such as using substitute teachers, combining classes or asking teachers to sell their preparation periods in order to teach more classes.

The district has 271 long-term substitute teachers who’ve already committed to filling vacancies for this school year, said Marynet Bernazar, deputy chief of human resources.

The district also hires up to 175 cultural exchange educators from the Philippines each year, who cover hard-to-fill jobs such as special education. They have a J-1 visa for three years, with the possibility of it being extended for one or two years.

The district is expanding its J-1 hiring efforts to teachers from countries in Africa, but it’s unknown yet when they’ll arrive. And officials are also looking into hiring from Latin America.

The schools with the largest number of teacher vacancies are typically in North Las Vegas, as well as east Las Vegas, Redmond said.

The highest vacancy rates for high schools are 20 to 25 percent, he said. A high rate for elementary schools, he added, is considered five to 10 vacancies.

District human resources officials meet weekly with principals at high vacancy schools, Redmond said, and invite principals to recruiting events to “give them a chance to sell their schools as well.”

Some individual schools are offering $1,000 or $2,000 incentives for teachers, he said.

As for support staff, there are 393 vacancies, Redmond said, noting numbers are lower than last year. He cited recent pay raises for employees such as school bus drivers and campus security monitors.

The most challenging support staff jobs to fill are special education teacher assistants, he said.

The district is amid contract negotiations with its five employee unions. Bargaining has been contentious between the district and Clark County Education Association teachers union, which protested last week outside “Java with Jara” community events led by Superintendent Jesus Jara.

