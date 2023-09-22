CCSD is considering 3 options for later school start times

The Clark County School Board meets Thursday to hear options for complying with a proposed new state regulation requiring schools to begin no earlier than 8 a.m.

The Clark County School District is considering three options for later school start times in response to a proposed new state regulation.

School Board trustees are scheduled to hear an information-only presentation on Thursday.

Options include pushing start times forward by one hour, switching high school and elementary times, and consolidating the current three-tier bell schedule into two tiers.

Earlier this month, the Nevada State Board of Education approved draft language for a regulation that would require schools to begin no earlier than 8 a.m. Proponents argue later start times would lead to better student outcomes.

The regulation will come back for a public hearing. A final decision hasn’t been made yet on whether to approve the changes.

If approved, a gradual implementation would start during the 2024-25 school year. Changes would apply to school districts and public charter schools. Districts would be allowed to apply for a waiver.

Most Clark County high schools begin around 7 a.m., leading to concerns from some parents and students.

But school district superintendents across the state oppose a requirement to change start times, calling it an unfunded mandate and saying decisions should be made locally. They’ve also raised concerns about effects on extracurricular activities and busing.

During the State Board of Education meeting earlier this month, Clark County School District General Counsel Luke Puschnig said the district would take all steps, including litigation, on the issue.

3 options

The first option the district is considering — which it refers to as “Option A” — calls for universally pushing forward start times by one hour.

It would mean high schools start at 8 a.m. and dismiss at 2 p.m. Middle schools would begin at 9 a.m. and end at 3 p.m.

Some elementary schools would start at 9 a.m. and others at 10 a.m., getting out at either 3 or 4 p.m.

The change wouldn’t affect the district’s transportation budget or staffing. But it would have a “significant impact to the CCSD community and families,” according to online meeting materials.

Option B would mean a 10 a.m. start time for high schools, 9 a.m. for middle schools and either 8 or 9 a.m. for elementary schools.

The district says it would need to buy 52 more school buses and hire 52 bus drivers. It would cost an estimated $11.6 million initially, followed by $2.9 million in annual costs.

Option C proposes having a two-tier bell schedule, with high schools starting at 8 a.m. and elementary schools at 9:30 a.m. Some middle schools would begin at 8 a.m., while others would start at 9:30 a.m.

It would require hiring 450 more bus drivers, buying 450 buses and building a new bus facility.

The district estimates it would cost $145 million initially and $23.2 million annually after that.

“The implementation cost of this option would be substantial,” according to meeting materials.

Possible service reductions

The district also could consider service reductions to partially offset increased transportation costs resulting from start time changes, according to meeting materials.

That could include increasing the “walk zone” to 5 miles for general education transportation services. It’s currently 2 miles.

It means the district wouldn’t provide bus transportation unless a student lives five miles or more from their zoned school. That would eliminate 293 bus routes.

Five miles is “in alignment with comparable large urban districts,” according to meeting materials.

Another option is eliminating transportation for magnet schools, and career and technical academies. That would cut 107 routes.

The Clark County School District, which has about 300,000 students, has the nation’s largest district-owned-and-operated bus fleet. It has 1,421 routes.

