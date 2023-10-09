CCSD opens magnet school applications

Parents can apply online and applications will be accepted until Jan. 9. The Clark County School District is also hosting a school choice fair Saturday.

Johnston Middle School in North Las Vegas on Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Clark County School District is accepting applications for its magnet schools and change of school assignments for the 2024-25 school year.

Parents can apply online and applications will be accepted until Jan. 9.

The district is hosting a school choice fair from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Las Vegas Academy of the Arts, 315 S. Seventh St.

New for next school year: The district will offer two full-school magnet programs in environmental science, technology, engineering and math at Johnston Middle School in North Las Vegas and Burkholder Middle School in Henderson.

The district announced Monday that it has received a $15 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education’s Magnet Schools Assistance Program for the two new programs, which will provide experiential and project-based learning.

“Having grown Magnet programs to 42 schools since 1994, it’s a testament to the strength of our choice options to receive this $15 million grant from MSAP,” Superintendent Jesus Jara said in a news release.

“CCSD continues to lead the state in school choice options, and this award enables us to grow our STEM offerings to more middle schools so our students and their families can choose the future they want and pursue their dreams with us in CCSD,” he said.

Applications are also being accepted for the district’s Central Technical Training Academy, which opened in 2022. It’s a non-traditional high school that has programs in construction technology and advanced manufacturing.

Any student who’s currently living in Clark County or plans to reside in the county can submit an application for a magnet school. Bus transportation is only provided to those who live within a designated transportation boundary.

A lottery is conducted if a program receives more qualifying students than available seats.

The district is also accepting applications for a change of school assignment. It allows a student to attend a campus outside of their attendance zone.

Parents can submit an application if a school has space available and a list can be found on the district’s website.

For more information about magnet schools, visit magnet.ccsd.net.

For information about a change of school assignment, visit itsyourchoice.ccsd.net/change-of-school-assignment.

Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2921. Follow @julieswootton on X.