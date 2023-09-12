CCSD seeks court action to stop ‘rolling sickouts’

The Clark County School District is seeking a court injunction to stop what it is calling a “continuance of a strike by licensed educators represented by CCEA.”

Clark County School District administration building located at 5100 West Sahara Ave. in Las Vegas on Tuesday, May 23, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

CCSD said in a Monday evening news release that it decided to file the motion “due to the escalating nature of the rolling sickouts that have been reported starting September 1, as there is no indication that they will cease without court intervention and injunctive relief.”

2023-09-11 – Emergency Motion for Temporary Restraining Order and Preliminary Injunction OST by Las Vegas Review-Journal on Scribd

Last week, several CCSD schools were forced to cancel classes or reorganize the teaching day because of high absence of teachers.

Clark County Education Association officials have denied knowing anything about such sickouts.

CCSD officials and CCEA representatives were to resume contract negotiations on Monday and Tuesday.

“The actions of licensed educators have forced the closure of three CCSD schools and severely disrupted the operations of two additional schools through a targeted and coordinated rolling-sickout strike,” the district stated in its news release.

CCSD also wrote, “this motion follows the August 22, 2023, hearing and ensuing order on August 25, where the Court held that “[a]lthough the Court is concerned about certain statements made by the Defendants, at this point in time, the Court finds that it has insufficient evidence that a strike will occur within the meaning of the statute.” The court invited the District to renew its Motion and agreed to hear arguments on a renewed motion within one judicial day “[s]hould additional actions by the Defendants result in further evidence of a strike or threat of strike.”

