CCSD welcomes students back on first day of school — LIVE BLOG

About 300,000 students returned to classrooms Monday at more than 360 campuses in the Clark County School District, the nation’s fifth-largest district.

Students arrive at a single point of entry for the first day of the school year at Eldorado High School in Las Vegas on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. The school was allocated $26.3 million for security upgrades after a teacher was beaten and sexually assaulted by a student in April. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus Jara fist bumps with a school bus driver at the Arville Transportation Yard during the first day of school on Monday, August 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Fannie Carter, a school bus driver, arrives at the Arville Transportation Yard to start her routes for the first day of school on Monday, August 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Stacee Lopez, a school bus driver, inspects her bus at the Arville Transportation Yard as she prepares to start her routes for the first day of school on Monday, August 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Las Vegas police officer Sebastian Hernandez Jr. patrols as students arrive for the first day of the school year at Eldorado High School in Las Vegas Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. The school was allocated $26.3 million for security upgrades after a teacher was beaten and sexually assaulted by a student in April. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Teacher Jesica Benton talks to a family as students arrive at a single point of entry for the first day of the school year at Eldorado High School in Las Vegas Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. The school was allocated $26.3 million for security upgrades after a teacher was beaten and sexually assaulted by a student in April. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Check out our team’s coverage of the first day of school in the Clark County School District.

6:30 a.m.

Eldorado High School

Waves of students, dropped off by parents and school buses, steadily streamed through the front entrance of Eldorado High School Monday morning on the first day of classes.

The single point of entry is just one of the latest security measures the district adopted following the brutal attack of a teacher at the school in April.

In the wake of the attack, the district announced new security measures at valley schools, including an instant alert system, upgraded security cameras and increased police presence. Eldorado will receive more than $26 million in promised upgrades.

Fifteen-year-old junior Ethan Burton walked up to the school, off of Linn Lane and Washington Avenue, after being dropped off at 6:30 a.m. It’s Burton’s second year at Eldorado, after he moved to the area from California.

Burton said the teacher who was attacked last year was his English teacher.

“I felt pretty bad about it. She was such a nice person, I don’t know why somebody would do something like that,” he said. “I can only hope she’s better now.”

He said he thinks safety could be improved at the school and that the crime left him “shocked,” but ultimately he still views school the same way he did before.

After a summer of doing electrical work with his brother, he’s looking forward to returning to school, where his favorite class is history, which he credits to the “the best teacher ever,” Mr. Woofter.

“He made everything fun. He made everything so simple. He didn’t make anything complicated,” he said. “He just made it easy to learn.”

In the moments leading up to the first bell, and even afterward, administrators and teachers continued to greet students and direct them to their classes. Teacher Jesica Benton stood outside the entrance, calling out affirmations to students as they walked in and pulling one incoming freshman aside to reassure her and calm her nerves on the first day.

“Look at that smile,” she said to one grinning student ducking out of the passenger side of his car while being dropped off. “That made my day.”

— Lorraine Longhi

5:40 a.m.

Arville Transporation Yard

Bus driver Fannie Carter did a safety check of her bus early Monday, did a little bit of cleaning, then readied to drive her bus out of the district’s transportation yard on Arville Street shortly after dawn Monday.

A full day of getting kids to and from school was underway.

“Very anxious,” Carter said, smiling. “You never know what to expect on the first day of school.”

This nervous excitement was a common thread at schools across Clark County as the district welcomed about 300,000 students for a new school year. The nation’s fifth-largest district, with more than 360 campuses, has a handful of events planned for the first day.

“We are excited to be welcoming all of our students back,” said Superintendent Jesus Jara. “Our educators, our staff, our support staff, our bus drivers. It is a great day for the Clark County School District. It is a great day for this community.

“The goal for the day, just to be quite candid, is getting our kids to school and getting them home,” Jara said. “That is the number 1 priority to get all of the systems moving with children. For the academic year I’m going to tell you we’ve got to try and fill our vacancies. Our academic numbers have to improve.”

District Transportation Director Jennifer Vobis said safety was a top priority as 1,302 buses hit the roads to transport kids on the first day of school.

“There’s a lot of planning that goes into it,” she said. “We look at the number of routes, of students, how many schools, how many buses, the number of eligible students. How do we efficiently have one bus transport as many students as possible to different schools and make sure the times align to make sure everybody is on time.”

Vobis said the district has made improvements in filling bus driver vacancies. The district currently has 82 vacant bus driver positions compared to 250 vacancies at one point last year.

“We have a class in, 45 trainees, hopefully we will have a large pass rate on that class,” she said.

— Glenn Puit

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.