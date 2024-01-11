CCSDPD names officer who died while on duty

A Clark County School District police officer was being mourned after dying unexpectedly.

Clark County School District Police Department shared an image of the badge number of Officer Andrew Craft, who died Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024. (Clark County School District Police Department/Facebook)

A Clark County School District police officer died Wednesday while on duty, the district announced.

The officer, identified as Officer Andrew Craft by the Clark County School District Police Department on Facebook, died due to an apparent medical episode, school district Superintendent Jesus Jara announced in a statement.

“With a heavy heart, I announce the passing of a Clark County School District Police Department officer,” Jara’s statement said. “This officer’s impact on our students, schools, and community is remembered fondly. Their time with us as a CCSDPD officer will not be soon forgotten.”

