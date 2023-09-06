96°F
Education

CCSD’s newest school celebrates opening with ribbon-cutting ceremony

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 6, 2023 - 1:16 pm
 
Updated September 6, 2023 - 4:29 pm
Northeast Career and Technical Academy students and faculty celebrate the grand opening of the school’s new campus on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, in North Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Elizabeth Hall and Christian Enciso, journalism students at Northeast Career and Technical Academy, clap during the ribbon cutting ceremony for Northeast Career and Technical Academy’s new campus on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, in North Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Northeast Career and Technical Academy students walk out of their new campus on Dorrell Lane in North Las Vegas after recently getting out of classes on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Northeast Career and Technical Academy student ambassadors watch the the ribbon cutting ceremony for Northeast Career and Technical Academy’s new campus on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, in North Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Northeast Career and Technical Academy students walk out of their new campus on Dorrell Lane in North Las Vegas after recently getting out of classes on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Northeast Career and Technical Academy Principal Ryan Cordia speaks at the ribbon cutting ceremony for Northeast Career and Technical Academy’s new campus on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, in North Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Northeast Career and Technical Academy students walk about their new campus on Dorrell Lane in North Las Vegas after recently getting out of classes on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
North Las Vegas Mayor Pamela Goynes-Brown excitedly speaks at the ribbon cutting ceremony for Northeast Career and Technical Academy’s new campus on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, in North Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus F. Jara speaks at the ribbon cutting ceremony for Northeast Career and Technical Academy’s new campus on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, in North Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Northeast Career and Technical Academy — the Clark County School District’s newest magnet school — held a ribbon cutting and dedication ceremony Wednesday.

Superintendent Jesus Jara, School Board President Evelyn Garcia Morales, two North Las Vegas city council members and school Principal Ryan Cordia were expected to be in attendance at the school on West Dorrell Lane in North Las Vegas.

The school opened in August, and currently has about 700 students in ninth and 10th grades.

The school offers 10 programs: advanced computer science, architectural design, automotive technology, business management, construction technology, cybersecurity, energy technology, human and social services, medical professions, and teaching and training.

It’s the first school in Nevada that’s using a competency-based learning model. Students progress through their core classes — like English, math, science and social studies — at their own pace.

Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2921. Follow @julieswootton on X.

