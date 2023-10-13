Charter school cancels classes in response to global threat

A Las Vegas charter school canceled classes on one of its campuses for Friday in response to a jihad threat in the aftermath of the Israel-Hamas war.

Innovations International Charter School. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Connie Malin, chief educational officer for the Innovations International Charter School of Nevada, sent the notice to parents and posted on its website Thursday about the closure of the Oakey campus, 1600 E. Oakey Blvd., citing the declaration of the International Day of Jihad on social media.

“Targets of this declaration are the businesses and temples located in or run by the Jewish community,” Malin said in the letter to families. “As you know, the Oakey Campus is located in a former Jewish Temple. Historically this is known throughout the Las Vegas Valley.

“Out of an abundance of caution, Innovations will not have school (Friday). We will use the day as one of our future scheduled professional development days so students and Innovations’ staff members will remain at home.”

IICSN opened in August 2006. The Oakey campus covers kindergarten through fifth grade. It also has a campus at 950 E. Sahara Ave., handling grades 6-12.

Malin said in the letter that the Oakey campus will reopen Monday.

