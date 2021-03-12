Clark County School Board, Jara in dispute over length of contract

If School Board’s interpretation of an “auto-renewal clause” in the superintendent’s contract is upheld, it could lead to his departure from his post as early as this summer.

Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus Jara, speaks at a news conference on school zone safety on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Clark County School District superintendent Jesus Jara speaks during the district's first in-person board meeting since COVID-19 shut schools down on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus Jara and the seven-member School Board are locked in a dispute over the length of Jara’s contract that could lead to his departure as early as this summer, documents obtained by the Review-Journal show.

The School Board and Jara “may have a different interpretation” of the term of service in the employment contract approved in 2018, according to a Jan. 7 email from board attorney Mary-Anne Miller, with trustees taking the position that his initial term ends on June 30, 2021, and representatives for Jara arguing that it ends on that date in 2023.

According to Miller’s letter, a renewal provision in Jara’s contract was intended to extend the agreement by additional terms of one year each if the board did not serve a notice of intent to terminate the agreement by the end of February 2021. The School Board voted unanimously on Feb. 3 to give notice to the superintendent that his employment contract would not be automatically renewed for another year.

But a Jan. 7 response to Miller signed by Mason Moses — an adviser at Trusted Capital Group, a Texas-based investment and consulting firm — said that because the board did not provide written notice of nonrenewal to the superintendent in 2019 and 2020, the three-year contract was automatically renewed each year and now expires on June 30, 2023.

The wording of the term of service provision reads as follows:

Automatic renewal clause

“The term of this agreement shall commence on June 19, 2018, and conclude on June 30, 2021. If the board determines that this agreement is not to be extended for an additional year beyond June 30 of each year, the board shall give written notice of the same to Dr. Jara no later than the last business day of February of each year. If no notice is received, this contract is automatically renewed for an additional year under the same terms and conditions.”

The Review-Journal requested communication related to Jara’s contract and employment on March 1, but received the documents referenced in this story from a source other than the district. Some of the documents were first reported Thursday by the Nevada Current.

The district said it could not fulfill the Review-Journal’s request until March 23 at the earliest.

Included in the documents the Review-Journal received is a Jan. 27 letter to Miller, the School Board’s attorney, from Cory Hartsfield, an associate at Texas-based law firm Adams, Lynch & Loftin, which describes the clause in the contract as an automatic extension, or “evergreen clause.”

It claims that because the board failed to give notice of a nonrenewal to Jara in previous years, the agreement was extended by one year each in 2019 and 2020.

The letter proposed two resolution options: First, that Jara would consider discussing the terms of his employment contract in a closed session, or second, that the Superintendent would waive this year’s automatic extension provision if the board agreed that the current term ended on June 30, 2023.

Representatives for Jara did not immediately respond to requests for comment Friday morning.

Jara declined an interview request on the matter from the Review-Journal at Thursday’s School Board meeting, and left the stage shortly after adjournment.

‘Engaged in discussion’

A district representative said that “the board and Dr. Jara are currently engaged in discussions regarding his contract” in response to a request for comment.

In previous statements, Jara indicated a desire to stay at the school district. After the board announced its intention to remove the auto-renewal clause from his contract, a Jan. 28 statement from the district said Jara’s “complete focus is on making sure that our students transition to face-to-face instruction as safely as possible.”

“As we continue to deal with an academic crisis, mental health crisis, and health crisis, his focus remains on the children he is here to help and the community he loves,” the statement said.

In a media call following his Jan. 29 State of the Schools address, Jara again stated that he didn’t intend to leave the district.

“I will be here next year delivering the State of the Schools,” he said.

Board President Linda Cavazos said after the meeting Thursday that she was unable to comment on anything having to do with the superintendent’s contract.

Trustees Katie Williams, Lisa Guzman, Lola Brooks, Irene Cepeda, Danielle Ford and Evelyn Garcia Morales also said they were unable to comment Friday morning, citing legality and attorney-client privilege.

Board attorney Miller did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

After the board voted to remove the auto-renewal clause in the contract at the February work session, Miller told the Review-Journal the board did not have a deadline to take further action until June.

“The board does not really have a firm deadline for additional action until the end of his current term (June 30, 2021),” Miller said in a Feb. 4 email. “If they want to take action (add a term, amend his contract, or do a whole new contract ), it will likely appear as an agenda item before that deadline.”

