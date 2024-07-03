Crossing guards coming to Henderson middle schools

Henderson City Council members voted to approve a measure that would add crossing guards to middle schools.

Crossing guards will be on duty at Henderson middle schools soon.

The Henderson City Council approved a measure Tuesday to add crossing guards to middle schools within the city. Crossing guards already have been serving elementary schools, and it had become a point of contention among Henderson residents on why middle schools weren’t provided with crossing guard services, as well.

On March 7, 2022, Rex Patchett, 13, was struck and killed by a car in front of Mannion Middle School.

“Every day, I’m out on the street as a crossing guard on the corner of Paradise Hills and Skyline. … It is unsafe for our students to cross, and someone was going to be hit by a vehicle,” said Mannion Middle School Principal Todd Peterson during a June 4 meeting.

Peterson recalled previously speaking before the City Council about crossing guards and his concerns being dismissed on the grounds that “middle schoolers know how to cross the street.”

Now, with a unanimous vote of council members present at Tuesday’s meeting, middle schools will soon have crossing guards.

Adding the crossing guards to the city’s seven public middle schools will cost the city nearly $300,000.

“One student is too many,” Mayor Michele Romero said, referring to Patchett’s death. “We want to make sure that they are safely going to and from school, that they are aware of the dangers of crossing and that drivers are aware also that there’s somebody there.”

“We want to make sure that our residents understand that public safety is a top priority for the city of Henderson,” added Romero.

