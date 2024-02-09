Democracy Prep looks to keep school open indefinitely

The public charter school’s board will consider a recommendation Feb. 27 to continue operating the high school at all grade levels, according to a letter to parents.

Democracy Prep at the Agassi Campus is shown in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Democracy Prep at the Agassi Campus announced Thursday that it’s recommending to keep its high school open indefinitely, thanks to additional new funding.

Last month, the public charter school — which serves elementary through high schoolers in Las Vegas’ Historic Westside — announced it would close its high school at the end of the year.

The announcement drew concerns from parents about their teenagers having to transition to a new school.

About a week later, the school said its high school would remain open for three years, thanks to donor funding, which would allow current students to graduate.

In a letter to parents Thursday, Democracy Prep CEO Natasha Trivers wrote that more funders have come forward.

“After securing additional funding, we now have a path forward to keep our high school open serving grades 9-12 for the 24-25 school year and beyond!” she wrote.

The school board will consider a recommendation during a Feb. 27 meeting to continue operating the high school at all grade levels, Trivers wrote.

“Hearing your voices and stories over the past month has been heartfelt and inspiring,” she wrote in the letter to parents.

The school must now embark on a journey toward a “sustainable future,” Trivers wrote, and will increase its fundraising efforts.

The local school is part of a national network that also has campuses in New York and Texas.

