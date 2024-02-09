48°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Education

Democracy Prep looks to keep school open indefinitely

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 9, 2024 - 9:18 am
 
Democracy Prep at the Agassi Campus is shown in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024. (K.M. Ca ...
Democracy Prep at the Agassi Campus is shown in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Democracy Prep at the Agassi Campus announced Thursday that it’s recommending to keep its high school open indefinitely, thanks to additional new funding.

Last month, the public charter school — which serves elementary through high schoolers in Las Vegas’ Historic Westside — announced it would close its high school at the end of the year.

The announcement drew concerns from parents about their teenagers having to transition to a new school.

About a week later, the school said its high school would remain open for three years, thanks to donor funding, which would allow current students to graduate.

In a letter to parents Thursday, Democracy Prep CEO Natasha Trivers wrote that more funders have come forward.

“After securing additional funding, we now have a path forward to keep our high school open serving grades 9-12 for the 24-25 school year and beyond!” she wrote.

The school board will consider a recommendation during a Feb. 27 meeting to continue operating the high school at all grade levels, Trivers wrote.

“Hearing your voices and stories over the past month has been heartfelt and inspiring,” she wrote in the letter to parents.

The school must now embark on a journey toward a “sustainable future,” Trivers wrote, and will increase its fundraising efforts.

The local school is part of a national network that also has campuses in New York and Texas.

Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com. Follow @julieswootton on X.

MOST READ
1
On eve of Super Bowl Sunday, Las Vegas hotel room rates plummet
On eve of Super Bowl Sunday, Las Vegas hotel room rates plummet
2
Legendary pro sports bettor gives his pick for Super Bowl 58 — VIDEO
Legendary pro sports bettor gives his pick for Super Bowl 58 — VIDEO
3
New Strip resort introducing tier matching for casino customers
New Strip resort introducing tier matching for casino customers
4
Sphere climber taken into custody by police, charged with destroying property
Sphere climber taken into custody by police, charged with destroying property
5
Son loses mom’s house because of Medicaid choice
Son loses mom’s house because of Medicaid choice
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Charter high school in Las Vegas’ Historic Westside to close
Charter high school in Las Vegas’ Historic Westside to close
New CCSD teacher contract approved by board, ending 10-month process
New CCSD teacher contract approved by board, ending 10-month process
Judge dismisses case against teachers union official
Judge dismisses case against teachers union official
School Board trustee won’t seek re-election
School Board trustee won’t seek re-election
Teachers can’t strike in Nevada. Union wants voters to change that
Teachers can’t strike in Nevada. Union wants voters to change that
CCSD isn’t offering Summer Acceleration this year
CCSD isn’t offering Summer Acceleration this year