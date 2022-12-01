Former regent criticizes Nevada board over resignation

The board overseeing Nevada’s higher education institutions was confronted by a former regent Wednesday after their chief of staff resigned earlier this month.

James Dean Leavitt poses for a photo at the Review-Journal studio on Sept. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Robert Kilroy, who came on as chief of staff and special counsel for the Nevada System of Higher Education’s Board of Regents in August, resigned earlier this month. The board was originally scheduled to meet two weeks ago to consider terminating Kilroy’s contract before the meeting was canceled.

On Wednesday, James Dean Leavitt, a former regent who said he had been representing Kilroy over the last two weeks, called out the board for destroying Kilroy’s “promising career.”

Speaking during public comment, Leavitt attributed Kilroy’s resignation to “a small cabal of miscreants” that he said was led by Regents Byron Brooks, Joseph Arrascada and Laura Perkins and aided by Chair Cathy McAdoo and Vice Chair Amy Carvalho.

“Shame on you for those that didn’t return his phone calls, for those that left him out to hang and dry, for those that offered no corrective action, no mentoring, no education,” he said. “Shame on every one of you. Shame on you.”

Leavitt himself had applied for the job of chief of staff and special counsel for the board, but was not included in a pool of finalists, even after he hired an attorney to object. He told the Review-Journal in October that he filed to run for a District Court judgeship as a “Plan B” instead. He lost the general election, however, to appointed Judge Maria Gall, 63 percent to 37 percent.

Brooks attempted to respond to Leavitt’s comments Wednesday, but was shut down by McAdoo. Elected officials typically don’t respond to public comments to avoid violating the state Open Meeting Law.

Earlier this month, Executive Vice Chancellor Crystal Abba declined to respond to a question about whether Kilroy received severance pay, citing confidential personnel records.

Kilroy did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday. He had previously served as the senior deputy general counsel for the Nevada State Board of Medical Examiners.

In a special meeting Wednesday night, the board was set to consider a one-year contract for Keri Nikolajewski – who currently serves as deputy chief of staff – to serve as the board’s interim chief of staff following Kilroy’s resignation.

