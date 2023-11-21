Local high school student accused of bringing gun to school

The school was placed on a brief lockdown “out of an abundance of caution,” according to a letter that its principal sent to parents after the incident.

A student has been arrested for allegedly bringing a gun to a central Las Vegas high school.

Larnerd said in the letter that there were no threats to the school or students.

“This morning, CCSD Police arrested a juvenile for possession of a firearm,” the letter said in part. “There were no threats to the school or students. As part of the investigation, the school was placed in a brief lockdown out of an abundance of caution.

“Due to privacy law, we are unable to discuss individual student matters, however, this event serves as a reminder that weapons of any kind are not permitted on campus.

“Please take this opportunity to discuss school safety with your child. If they ever face a situation where they are unsure whether or not to share information with an adult, please remind them to never hesitate reporting anything that may be a safety issue.

“Students and parents can also make reports through the SafeVoice reporting system by calling 1-833-216-SAFE (7233), through the website at safevoicenv.org or through the free downloadable phone app.

“Should you have any questions or concerns regarding your child, please feel free to call us at 702-799-5800.”

No other details were provided.

The school is at Pennwood Avenue and Arville Street.

