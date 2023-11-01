Nevada Assembly speaker calls for CCSD superintendent’s resignation

Speaker Steve Yeager said now is the time for new leadership in the Clark County School District, which said Jesus Jara will remain in his position.

Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus Jara, left, and Nevada Assembly Speaker Steve Yeager, D-Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus Jara speaks at the ribbon cutting ceremony for Northeast Career and Technical Academy’s new campus on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, in North Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Assemblymen Toby Yurek, R-Henderson, left, and Steve Yeager, D-Las Vegas, greet each other as the Assembly members sign their oaths of office during the first day of the 82nd Session of the Legislature on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, in Carson City. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Nevada Assembly Speaker Steve Yeager called on Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus Jara to resign Wednesday, accusing the district of squandering the opportunity to improve public education in the state since the end of the legislative session.

“This moment in time cries out for a change in leadership to restore trust in CCSD and bring new and fresh ideas to public education in Southern Nevada,” Yeager said in a statement from the Nevada Assembly Democratic Caucus. “Nevadans deserve nothing less and should settle for nothing less.”

The Nevada Assembly Democratic Caucus said that during the legislative session, which ended in June, Jara was unable to provide the Legislature with a plan to improve education and teacher recruitment and retention, or to boost morale in the district.

Despite the Legislature passing a record education budget, allocating funding for teacher pay raises and passing a teacher pipeline bill to address vacancies in the classroom, Jara “squandered this opportunity, further antagonized the public and completely lost the trust of the public in Clark County,” the caucus wrote in a statement Wednesday.

The district said in a statement that Jara will remain in his position as long as the Board of Trustees wants him to do so.

“No bullying, pressure, harassment, or coordination with the leadership of the (Clark County Education Association) will deter him from his job to educate our 300,000 students and protect taxpayer resources from those who wish to harm the District or its finances,” the district said.

Yeager also criticized Jara for his support of school vouchers, which would allow parents to use state money to pay for private school tuition. He said proponents of privatizing education through “voucher schemes” have given up on public schools.

