104°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE RJ APP
Education

Nevada colleges release fall reopening plans

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 21, 2020 - 11:33 am
 
Updated July 21, 2020 - 11:48 am

Nevada’s public colleges and universities have created reopening plans for fall semester — many of which include a mix of in-person and online learning.

The Nevada System of Higher Education’s Board of Regents will hear presentations Thursday about each school’s reopening plan but isn’t slated to take action. A 278-page document — which includes a plan that each of NSHE’s eight schools developed — is included in meeting materials online.

With rising COVID-19 case numbers in Southern Nevada, school officials are emphasizing their fall plans are rapidly evolving and subject to change.

“It’s such an ever-changing environment, especially in Southern Nevada right now,” said Patty Charlton, vice president and provost for the College of Southern Nevada’s Henderson campus.

CSN, a community college with three main campuses in the Las Vegas Valley, has contingency plans for the fall semester, including if greater restrictions are imposed, she said.

At UNLV, university spokesman Tony Allen said in a Monday email to the Review-Journal: “This is all included in the plan, but I’d just again stress that the health, safety, and well-being of the university community remain our top priority and guide all of our decisions.”

The COVID-19 situation is “very fluid” and plans could be modified, he said.

Nevada college and university campuses were closed in mid-March and distance education continued for the rest of the school year. In early May, NSHE announced schools could resume in-person classes in the fall and on a limited basis for the second half of the summer.

Similarities among plans

There are a number of similarities among fall reopening plans for UNLV, Nevada State College and CSN.

For the fall semester — which begins in late August — most are planning to offer in-person, hybrid (with in-person and remote components) and online classes.

There won’t be any in-person classes with more than 50 participants or more than half a classroom’s maximum occupancy — whichever is more restrictive — assuming current statewide gathering size restrictions are still in effect.

Some schools, including CSN and UNLV, are aiming for about a 50-50 mix of in-person versus online instruction. But at Nevada State College in Henderson, the school plans to have 70 percent of its classes online and 30 percent in a hybrid format, President Bart Patterson said Monday.

For NSC’s hybrid classes, half of the students in any given class will attend in person some days and will trade off with those attending remotely.

For lab classes — such as biology and chemistry labs — the lecture portion will be online, but the lab component will be in person.

It’s important to have some in-person component to classes, Patterson said, noting that not all students learn well in an online format. College employees are also preparing computer lab and study spaces to make sure students who need it have a quiet place where they can attend classes virtually.

COVID-19 screening

As part of their reopening plans, UNLV, CSN and NSC all mention asking those coming onto campus to use a COVID-19 screening tool daily.

At CSN, it will be an honor system, Charlton said Monday, noting people won’t be barred from coming to campus if they don’t take the assessment.

A couple of academic programs — including allied health and emergency medical services — will require temperature checks, she said.

At UNLV, the RebelSAFE mobile app includes a COVID-19 screening tool. Students and employees will be required to take the assessment through either the app or the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s SelfChecker and take their temperature daily before coming to campus, according to the plan.

In a section about COVID-19 testing, UNLV says it won’t perform widespread testing before employees and students return to campus.

“In addition, it is not feasible to obtain testing supplies for the entire campus,” according to the plan. “However, Athletics is engaging in widespread testing and residence hall staff is encouraging residents to get tested.”

NSC isn’t requiring COVID-19 testing or temperature checks, Patterson said, but noted that employees and students will be expected to use daily self-assessments to gauge whether they’re experiencing symptoms or were exposed to the virus.

UNLV, NSC and CSN’s reopening plans all mandate the use of face coverings while on campus — in compliance with Gov. Steve Sisolak’s statewide order — and that includes indoor and outdoor spaces.

UNLV

UNLV’s plannotes: “The University’s reopening plan is expected to occur in three distinct steps, with a possible retreat at any time if public health conditions require more remote operations.”  

UNLV has started the process of resuming in-person campus operations this summer, according to the plan. Step one began June 1. Step two is expected to begin on or around Aug. 3.

“In Step Two, the University will call back additional personnel whose jobs are carried out from campus and are needed to support on-site activity,” according to the plan.

Step three is expected to begin in late August. “By this point, we expect most staff members to have returned to campus unless alternate arrangements were made with their managers,” according to the plan.

For the third summer term — which began July 13 and runs through Aug. 14 — 35 class sections are scheduled for face-to-face instruction and all others (1,614 sections) are being offered online, according to the plan.

For the fall semester, the first consideration about which classes to offer online was “vulnerable faculty,” followed by course sections with more than 50 participants, according to the plan.

In early May, faculty members and instructors were able to request to teach one or more classes — or their entire course load — remotely for summer or fall semesters.

Nevada State College

Under its reopening plan, NSC has a phased-in return to campus for employees: June 15 for executive-level employees and administrative staff as needed, and beginning July 1 for all other 12-month employees.

Campus buildings were reopened for public business purposes “in a limited way” on July 1, the plan states.

Employees who are a member of a high-risk group — or are caring for a family member in that category — can request to work from home, according to the plan.

During the initial return to campus process, remote work arrangements will continue to be required, the plan states. And the college is encouraging its departments to use partial staffing on alternating days or weeks, and stagger reporting and departure times by at least 30 minutes.

For fall semester, “child care is a huge issue for our faculty and staff …” and will depend on what the Clark County School District and other kindergarten through 12th grade schools decide with reopening, Patterson said Monday.

The school district announced Monday it’s recommending a distance learning start to the school year. But a blended learning model — where students attend class in-person two days a week and online three days a week — is still an option.

Depending on what CCSD decides, NSC will look at ways to allow employees to work from home or on alternating schedules “so we don’t create a child care crisis for employees,” Patterson said.

With only about 20 percent of students expected on campus on any given day this fall, “in-person staffing will not need to be as great as if we had 100 percent of students,” he said.

College of Southern Nevada

CSN staff who can telecommute should continue to do so, according to the college’s reopening plan. Employees who will return to campus will be provided with a 10-working day notice.

CSN is aiming to have about a 50-50 mix of in-person and online classes this fall, Charlton said. By comparison, the college has typically offered between 30 and 35 percent of its classes online in years past.

In May, CSN resumed limited on-campus instruction for programs such as emergency medical technology and health sciences.

“During summer 2020 additional select laboratories will return to campus, for those programs that cannot be delivered in a remote environment,” according to the plan. That includes some career and technical education programs.

Charlton said Monday: “It’s kind of difficult to learn how to change oil in a vehicle online.”

Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2921. Follow @julieswootton on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
As COVID-19 cases rise, fewer tourists come to Las Vegas
As COVID-19 cases rise, fewer tourists come to Las Vegas
2
California visitor hits $873K jackpot at McCarran Airport
California visitor hits $873K jackpot at McCarran Airport
3
Clark County School District favors online-only option for fall
Clark County School District favors online-only option for fall
4
Trump announces arrest of MS-13 leaders in Nevada, New York
Trump announces arrest of MS-13 leaders in Nevada, New York
5
Tourists still love Las Vegas, even through COVID-19 shutdowns
Tourists still love Las Vegas, even through COVID-19 shutdowns
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Local Videos
Activists, union: Support only Black-owned businesses Monday - VIDEO
Social justice activists and a major labor union banded together Monday to keep attention on the Black Lives Matter movement. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
No Mask Nevada protests governor's mask mandate in Henderson - VIDEO
About 200 people gathered in Henderson on Saturday morning to protest Gov. Steve Sisolak’s mask mandate.The demonstration was organized by No Mask Nevada, a political action committee. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police: Mom Arrested in Fatal Crash Drove 121 MPH - VIDEO
A 23-year-old woman arrested Sunday night after a crash that killed her 1-year-old son was driving 121 mph at the time of the collision, according to a Las Vegas police report. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trustees approve CCSD fall school reopening plan with caveat - VIDEO
In a marathon meeting Thursday night, Clark County School District trustees approved a plan to reopen schools this fall with the caveat that additional details about how to do so would come back before the board. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jara says time for debate is over on CCSD reopening plan - VIDEO
With pressure growing for the Clark County School District to modify its school reopening plan, Superintendent Jesus Jara said Tuesday that the time has come to move forward on the existing blueprint. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
RTC considers route changes as pandemic affects ridership, revenue - Video
Stung by a drop in public bus ridership because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada is considering systemwide service changes. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)v
Fireworks light up Las Vegas - Video
Las Vegas celebrated the Fourth of July with fireworks lighting up the entire valley. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Fireworks in the Moapa sky - Video
Fireworks explode near Moapa Paiute Travel Plaza during Fourth of July festivities in Moapa, northwest of Las Vegas, on Saturday, July 4, 2020. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Fourth of July fireworks at Plaza in downtown Las Vegas - Video
Fourth of July fireworks at the Plaza casino lit up the night sky in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday. (David Guzman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas teen shares COVID-19 story on social media - Video
Kaydee Asher speaks with the RJ about what it's like having COVID-19, how she may have contracted the virus, and how she's using her platform to tell other young people to be safe. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police officer Shay Mikalonis moved to spinal cord center.
Paralyzed Las Vegas police officer Shay Mikalonis was being transferred to an out-of-state medical facility Wednesday morning for treatment of a severe spinal cord injury. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Mahagony fire timelapse
Timelapse of Mt.Charleston Mahogany fire as seen from Skye Canyon. (Andrea Leal)
Summerlin will have virtual 4th of July parade - Video
The Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade will be held virtually this year on July 4. Golden Knights players Nate Schmidt and Alec Martinez will take part. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Effort to fight illegal fireworks resumes for Fourth of July (PSAs) - Video
Law enforcement in Clark County will take part in the interagency "You Light It, We Write It” campaign to crack down on the use of illegal fireworks in the Las Vegas Valley this Fourth of July. (Clark County)
Henderson police officers test positive for COVID-19 - Video
Two officers with the Henderson Police Department received positive test results for coronavirus on June 21, 2020. The officers were assigned to the Training and Development Unit. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Tech problems on DMV website cause long lines - Video
Las Vegas residents have been standing in line for hours frustrated because they can't make an appointment on the Department of Motor Vehicles website due to technical issues. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
News COVID-19 testing site opening at Texas Station - Video
The Texas Station site is operating in addition to the drive-thru testing site in the UNLV Tropicana parking garage next to the Thomas & Mack Center. Both sites are operated by Clark County and University Medical Center in partnership with the Nevada National Guard. (Renee Summerour and Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Black Lives Matter protest mural on Juneteenth - Video
Amy Van Rosen with the Good All Day Collective joins volunteers to create a Black Lives Matter protest mural on the Majestic Repertory Theatre building in downtown Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada tribal nations keep their people safe from coronavirus - Video
Tribal members at Walker River Paiute Tribe's Walker River Indian Reservation in Schurz and at Reno-Sparks Indian Colony's Hungry Valley Reservation take care of their own in the age of coronavirus. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Victims of the Alpine fire discuss life after 6 months - Video
Residents who were victims in the Alpine Apartment Fire on Dec. 21 recall what happened and some of the struggles they are facing after six months. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Family welcomes baby during pandemic in Spain - Video
Henderson native Air Force Maj. Chris Stein, stationed at the U.S. Embassy in Madrid, Spain, and his wife dealt with the coronavirus pandemic, diagnoses for COVID-19 and having an unexpected home birth for their third child. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jara to present school reopening plan to CCSD board next week - VIDEO
A much-anticipated plan for reopening doors at the Clark County School District will come before the board next week, according to Superintendent Jesus Jara.
Foster mom corrals an armful of kids at St. Jude’s Ranch for Children - Video
Tytaliayah Parker cares her five foster kids and her biological daughter at St. Jude’s Ranch for Children in Boulder City. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Resident of apartment complex where fire occurred said he didn’t hear fire alarm - Video
Travis Mattsson, who has lived at Siegel Suites Las Vegas Boulevard for a year, said he didn’t hear a fire alarm in his unit. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vigil held in downtown Las Vegas - VIDEO
The Forced Trajectory Project conducted a vigil downtown on Saturday evening to honor those lost to police violence. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Volunteer drivers deliver restaurant-quality meals to those in need - Video
Graffiti Bao, a restaurant, is partnering with Delivering with Dignity to provide restaurant-quality meals to those in need. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Black Lives Matter, anti-racism rally held in Las Vegas - Video
More than 1,000 people protested peacefully in Kianga Isoke Palacio Park near Doolittle Community Center in the Historic Westside neighborhood of Las Vegas on Friday night, June 5. It was a Black Lives Matter rally and candlelight vigil for George Floyd and other black Americans who have died in confrontations with police. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Soul City WiFi Project brings free internet to Historic Westside Las Vegas - Video
Steven Williams, president of the National Juneteenth Observance Foundation speaks at a press conference about the creation of a free WiFi network to help underserved communities, followed by a brief ribbon-cutting ceremony. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Academic Excellence Awards 2020 - Video
The Las Vegas Review Journal's Academic Excellence program is designed to recognized 1st thru 12th grade students in Southern Nevada who exhibit academic achievement, community involvement, and leadership in and out of the classroom.
A motorist driving recklessly lost control of their vehicle and smashed into a house
Las Vegas police said a motorist driving recklessly lost control of their vehicle, which then smashed into a house at 401 South Torrey Pines Drive. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @reviewjournal
Train carrying decommissioned nuclear reactor passes through Las Vegas - VIDEO
The train carrying a decommissioned nuclear reactor vessel from Southern California is passing through Las Vegas on Thursday afternoon. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Southern Nevada Health District COVID-19 update
Southern Nevada Health District staff conduct a video briefing to provide updates about the public health agency’s COVID-19 response in Clark County.
Neighborhood rallies behind grad amid the coronavirus lockdown
Riley Lynn Thacker's mom put a sign in their yard to congratulate her daughter completing her senior year and neighbors followed suit. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST