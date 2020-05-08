Regents seek governor’s OK to reopen labs at Nevada colleges

About 2,000 students statewide had to take incomplete marks because they didn’t have the labs necessary to complete their course or, in many cases, earn a certificate.

The Nevada System of Higher Education asked the governor’s office if it can resume career and technical education labs on college and university campuses so students can complete their studies.

During a Board of Regents meeting Friday, Chancellor Thom Reilly said he’d like to see that happen “as soon as possible” and is waiting to hear back about whether that would fit in with Phase One of the state’s reopening plan.

Gov. Steve Sisolak announced Thursday that the first phase of reopening Nevada’s businesses, including restaurants, barbershops and hair salons, and most retail stores, will begin Saturday. Bars, gaming establishments, gyms and entertainment venues will remain closed.

Nevada’s colleges and universities transitioned to remote instruction in mid-March because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

NSHE, which oversees the state’s public colleges and universities, announced May 4 it is making plans to resume in-person classes for fall semester and on a limited basis for the second half of the summer, starting in July.

The College of Southern Nevada has allowed emergency medical technician and paramedic medicine students to resume clinicals, vice president of academic affairs Margo Martin told the Review-Journal on Tuesday. And it’s working with health sciences programs such as nursing on future plans.

Starting in July, CSN students in career and technical programs, such as air conditioning technology, welding technology, culinary arts and diesel/heavy equipment, will have access to campus labs in order to complete competency requirements for the spring semester, Martin said.

There won’t be specific class times scheduled, just windows of time when students can come in. Although classes have been held remotely since mid-March, she said, “There are just some things that can’t be completed online.”

