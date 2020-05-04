Nevada colleges planning for return to classroom by fall

Nevada’s colleges and universities are planning to resume in-person classes as early as this summer, according to a news release Monday.

Nevada System of Higher Education's Chancellor Thom Reilly (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A letter from Nevada System of Higher Education Chancellor Thom Reilly said the institution has begun planning for in-person classes to resume in the fall, with limited offerings possible this summer.

NSHE schools have been closed for in-classroom instruction since mid-March because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Reilly’s statement said the institution has several options on the table for resuming classes safely, including a blended model of remote and in-person classes.

“For instance, a science class might be designed to include online lectures and in-person lab sessions that follow established social distancing measures,” Reilly’s letter said. “Further safety measures could include reducing class sizes, using masks and increased testing availability.”

NSHE is awaiting guidance from the Mountain West Conference and the NCAA on athletics, according to the statement, and evaluating options for residential housing and dining.

