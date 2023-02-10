Norovirus outbreak grows to 71 at Las Vegas school

The outbreak at Wayne Tanaka Elementary School in the southwest valley began around Jan. 27, according to the health district.

Wayne N. Tanaka Elementary School in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

An outbreak of norovirus at an Las Vegas elementary school has grown to 71 confirmed and probable cases, the Southern Nevada Health District reported Thursday.

Tanaka Principal Tony Davis sent a letter to parents and guardians last month saying the health district was investigating the cause of gastrointestinal illnesses reported by several students at the school.

The health district later confirmed that the highly contagious norovirus was the cause of the outbreak.

Two cases were confirmed through laboratory testing, and 69 cases were identified through interviews that met the criteria to be considered a probable case, according to a health district news release issued Thursday.

“Norovirus is very contagious and spreads from person to person,” the release stated. “Norovirus outbreaks can frequently occur in settings such as school campuses and it is often difficult to determine the origin of the illness.”

Common symptoms include diarrhea, vomiting, nausea and stomach pain and typically develop 12 to 24 hours after exposure, the health district said. Most people will recover within one to three days.

The health district said it was continuing to recommend preventive measures like hand washing to mitigate the spread of the virus.

The Clark County School District did not immediately return a request for comment Thursday about the case numbers.

