Only half of North Las Vegas high schoolers graduated in 2022

Only about half of Clark County School District high schoolers in North Las Vegas graduated within four years among the class of 2022.

The statistic was part of the district’s quarterly report Tuesday to the Clark County Commission, which the district is required under state law to present to local municipalities.

The Clark County Education Association issued a statement Wednesday questioning the district’s reported graduation rates.

Overall, 81.3 percent of students in the class of 2022 graduated within four years of starting high school — a statistic previously released in November by the state.

But only 51.5 percent of students at district schools in North Las Vegas did, according to the quarterly report. That compares, for example, with 92.1 percent in Henderson.

In a March presentation to the state legislature, Superintendent Jesus Jara said “student outcomes in CCSD were improving, ‘you just can’t see it,’” CCEA noted in its statement.

“Fortunately, local municipalities that received this report can see it for what it is worth,” the statement says.

The union said it can see what’s happening in schools under Jara’s leadership and “it’s nothing short of alarming.”

The union also cited low proficiency rates in math and reading, and chronic absenteeism rates. And it said “the large majority of students are not graduating academically prepared for higher education or to enter the workforce.”

The district and CCEA are in contract negotiations. The current negotiated agreement runs through June 30.

CCSD response

District spokesman Tod Story questioned Wednesday why CCEA is calling attention to proficiency rates at this point in time.

The superintendent has been talking about proficiency for nearly two years, Story said, including in “State of the Schools” addresses and in a presentation this session to the state legislature.

Contract negotiations are underway and the union’s tactics are in bad faith, Story said.

The district is obviously well aware of its proficiency rates, Story said — noting the district is in no way saying the numbers are acceptable — and the superintendent isn’t shy about talking about the topic.

The COVID-19 pandemic has also had an impact on proficiency rates in Clark County and across the country, he said.

The entire community will have to come together to understand chronic absenteeism, Story said, also noting teachers must have the tools they need to address students’ needs and must be properly compensated.

Contentious relationship

The relationship between the district and teachers union has turned contentious in recent months.

In May, CCEA’s representative council unanimously approved a resolution calling for Jara to resign. It came after the union released poll and survey results showing most respondents don’t have confidence in the superintendent.

The district and CCEA have also filed complaints against each other with the state’s Government Employee-Management Relations Board over a number of topics.

In May, the district filed a complaint raising questions about the union’s legal status, saying CCEA operated for nearly two years without an active business license.

