78°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Education

Police use pepper spray to break up fight at Summerlin high school

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 27, 2023 - 10:00 am
 
Clark County School District Police Department vehicle (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Jour ...
Clark County School District Police Department vehicle (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

School police used pepper spray Tuesday to break up a fight at Palo Verde High School in Summerlin.

Students were involved in an altercation and school police “attempted to break up the fight and deescalate the situation and disperse the crowd,” Principal Lisa Schumacher wrote in a message to parents.

When an officer couldn’t separate the students, they warned that pepper spray would be used, according to the message.

“The fight continued and police were forced to use the spray,” Schumacher wrote.

Several students in the immediate area were “possibly affected” and provided with treatment by medical staff as an additional precaution, according to the message.

“This is an important reminder that all students should comply when directed to disperse and to please avoid participating by observation,” Schumacher wrote.

Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2921. Follow @julieswootton on X.

MOST READ
1
Mark Wahlberg sells Summerlin home for $16.6 million
Mark Wahlberg sells Summerlin home for $16.6 million
2
U2’s opening act at The Sphere ‘a big person’
U2’s opening act at The Sphere ‘a big person’
3
Josh McDaniels betting favorite to be 1st NFL coach fired
Josh McDaniels betting favorite to be 1st NFL coach fired
4
Heading to a Sphere show? Here’s what NOT to do at the new venue
Heading to a Sphere show? Here’s what NOT to do at the new venue
5
Report: Teen charged with murder in hit-and-run claimed he’ll ‘Be out in 30 days’
Report: Teen charged with murder in hit-and-run claimed he’ll ‘Be out in 30 days’
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
CCSD high school sees unexpectedly high number of staff absences
CCSD high school sees unexpectedly high number of staff absences
Protests across the valley call for CCSD superintendent to be removed
Protests across the valley call for CCSD superintendent to be removed
Parent or guardian arrested for gun at northeast valley high school
Parent or guardian arrested for gun at northeast valley high school
Henderson elementary school cancels classes due to teacher absences
Henderson elementary school cancels classes due to teacher absences
CCSD changed email confidentiality policy after altercation, official says
CCSD changed email confidentiality policy after altercation, official says
CCSD seeks court action to stop ‘rolling sickouts’
CCSD seeks court action to stop ‘rolling sickouts’