Police use pepper spray to break up fight at Summerlin high school

Several students in the immediate area were “possibly affected” and provided with treatment by medical staff as an additional precaution, according to a message sent to parents Tuesday.

Clark County School District Police Department vehicle (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

School police used pepper spray Tuesday to break up a fight at Palo Verde High School in Summerlin.

Students were involved in an altercation and school police “attempted to break up the fight and deescalate the situation and disperse the crowd,” Principal Lisa Schumacher wrote in a message to parents.

When an officer couldn’t separate the students, they warned that pepper spray would be used, according to the message.

“The fight continued and police were forced to use the spray,” Schumacher wrote.

“This is an important reminder that all students should comply when directed to disperse and to please avoid participating by observation,” Schumacher wrote.

