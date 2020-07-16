Principals’ union calls for Jara’s removal over ‘lie’

The union calls for Clark County schools Superintendent Jesus Jara’s resignation or removal over his disavowal of a bill to transfer unspent money from schools to the district.

Clark County School District superintendent Jesus Jara reacts to a comment from a community member at the Board of Trustees meeting at Edward A. Greer Education Center on Thursday, March 12, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

The Clark County School District principals’ union has sent a scathing letter to Superintendent Jesus Jara calling for his resignation or removal over his disavowal of a bill to transfer unspent money from schools to the district.

Signed by the union’s executive director and “written at the direction of the elected leaders of (the union), the recognized bargaining group and decision-making body for administrators and professional-technical employees,” the letter tells Jara that he has irreparably destroyed his relationship with school leaders and state lawmakers, and that he’s not fit to lead the country’s fifth-largest school district.

“Your tenure here has been marked by one debacle after another. You have lost the trust and confidence of your administrators and other employees. You have embarrassed the CCSD community and residents of Clark County,” the letter said.

“You have revealed much about the true nature of your character,” it continued. “You have shown that you are dishonest. You lie; you manipulate; you cannot accept responsibility for your own actions; you blame others for your own mistakes and behavior; you have an inability to apologize and to say you are sorry; and you constantly attempt to divert attention from the problems you have created by shifting the focus to something or someone else. You have further revealed what many already know: you are selfish, egocentric, and without moral code or compass.”

The statement from the union came after a sharply worded rebuke from Gov. Steve Sisolak and State Superintendent of Public Instruction Jhone Ebert that lambasted Jara for denying that CCSD had originated the idea to transfer the so-called carryover money to the district.

The Review-Journal has contacted CCSD for an updated response. In a statement issued Monday, Jara did not directly address the accusations of dishonesty but said he regretted that the conversation had shifted from the proposed cuts to K-12 education at the special session of the state Legislature.

The administrators union letter said the board of trustees should fire Jara, but predicted it would fail to act.

“The School Trustees will, once again, agonize over what to do with you and how to handle the terrible situation that you alone have created. If past practice holds true, the trustees will do nothing, and you will once again be the benefactor of their collective failure to act,” the letter said before concluding, “It is time for you to go!”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

