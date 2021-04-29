Regents hire new president for Nevada State College in Henderson

The Nevada System of Higher Education’s Board of Regents voted Thursday to hire DeRionne Pollard under a four-year contract. She was among four finalists interviewed Wednesday.

DeRionne Pollard (Nevada State College)

DeRionne Pollard, who’s currently president of the three-campus Montgomery College in Maryland, was hired Thursday as the next president of Nevada State College in Henderson.

The Nevada System of Higher Education’s Board of Regents approved hiring Pollard under a four-year contract during a virtual meeting. Regent Patrick Boylan voted “no” on the hiring decision, but regents unanimously approved the contract terms.

Pollard’s contract begins Aug. 16 and continues through Aug. 15, 2025. Her annual base salary will be $367,273. She’ll also receive a $15,000 yearly housing allowance, $8,000 yearly car allowance and $5,000 yearly host account.

The vote comes after a full day of interviews with four finalists Wednesday at Nevada State College’s Rogers Student Center in Henderson. A search committee recommended Pollard should be hired.

Other finalists were Hubert Benitez, vice president for strategy and innovation at Rockhurst University in Kansas City, Missouri; Susan Borrego, educational leadership professor and former chancellor at University of Michigan-Flint; and Shari McMahan, provost and vice president for academic affairs at California State University, San Bernardino.

Current Nevada State College President Bart Patterson is leaving the position when his contract wraps up at the end of June. He has been on the job for a decade and announced in March 2020 he’d step down.

NSHE conducted a nationwide search for a new president and received 92 completed applications.

Pollard, who has led Montgomery College since 2010, will be Nevada State College’s eighth president. She holds a doctoral degree in philosophy from Loyola University Chicago, with a specialization in educational leadership and policy studies.

Her past job positions include working as president of Las Positas College in Livermore, California from 2008-2010, and several faculty and administrative positions at College of Lake County in Grayslake, Illinois prior to that.

Nevada State College opened in 2002 and has more than 7,000 students.

