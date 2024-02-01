58°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Education

Teachers union calls for board to fire Jara; says timing of resignation is ‘suspicious’

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 1, 2024 - 10:02 am
 
Updated February 1, 2024 - 10:59 am
Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus Jara. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus Jara. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The head of Clark County’s teachers union said Thursday that the timing of Superintendent Jesus Jara’s resignation is “very suspicious” and that the union believes a scandal is brewing.

Clark County Education Association President Marie Neisess is calling for the Clark County School Board to fire Jara rather than buying out his contract.

Neisess’ comments came in a press conference Thursday to talk about Jara’s upcoming departure.

The union recently filed a lawsuit last month over Jara’s social media accounts. It comes after a post from an account under Jara’s name likened Neisess to a “mistress.” The district agreed to turn over the public records the union requested by a Feb. 5 deadline.

Jara, who has led the nation’s fifth-largest school district since 2018, submitted his resignation letter Tuesday. His last day is Feb. 21.

The association, which represents more than 16,000 licensed employees, began calling for Jara’s resignation last year.

There has been contention between the union and school district, including a collective bargaining process that spanned about 10 months.

After 11 negotiation sessions over six months, the district declared an impasse in September. An arbitrator approved an agreement in December.

The school board will consider three items related to Jara’s resignation during a Wednesday work session.

Items include considering Jara’s resignation and an amendment to his contract, which would allow him to provide only seven days notice instead of 90.

The proposed contract amendment also says he’d be entitled to a lump sum severance payment of one year’s salary and benefits.

Trustees will also consider whether to appoint current Deputy Superintendent Brenda Larsen-Mitchell as the district’s new top leader. The agenda item doesn’t specify whether it’s an interim or permanent appointment.

Larsen Mitchell has been deputy superintendent since 2020. She has been employed by the district since 1994.

School board trustee Linda Cavazos wrote in a Wednesday night post on the social media platform X that she had no knowledge of an agenda item considering the appointment of Larsen-Mitchell as superintendent until the work session agenda was posted.

“I cannot respond to everyone individually,” she wrote in the post. “We are directed not to speak to media about pending items about which we’ve been informed. I will respect my agreement on those items. However, speaking only for myself, I had NO knowledge of item 2.03 until work session agenda posted.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com. Follow @julieswootton on X.

MOST READ
1
Selling dead people’s homes lucrative for some. But what about the heirs?
Selling dead people’s homes lucrative for some. But what about the heirs?
2
Second Aldi in the works for another part of valley
Second Aldi in the works for another part of valley
3
‘Can you get him out of here?’ Man gets life sentence in 2016 fatal shooting near Strip
‘Can you get him out of here?’ Man gets life sentence in 2016 fatal shooting near Strip
4
Amazon Prime users can kiss goodbye perk that is no longer free
Amazon Prime users can kiss goodbye perk that is no longer free
5
Top Allegiant Stadium brass to resign after Super Bowl
Top Allegiant Stadium brass to resign after Super Bowl
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Embattled CCSD Superintendent Jesus Jara resigns
Embattled CCSD Superintendent Jesus Jara resigns
CCSD agrees to turn over Jara social media records
CCSD agrees to turn over Jara social media records
CCEA files court petition over alleged Jara social media post
CCEA files court petition over alleged Jara social media post
Teachers can’t strike in Nevada. Union wants voters to change that
Teachers can’t strike in Nevada. Union wants voters to change that
New CCSD teacher contract approved by board, ending 10-month process
New CCSD teacher contract approved by board, ending 10-month process
Judge dismisses case against teachers union official
Judge dismisses case against teachers union official