Teachers union calls for board to fire Jara; says timing of resignation is ‘suspicious’

The head of Clark County’s teachers union said Thursday that the timing of Superintendent Jesus Jara’s resignation is “very suspicious” and that the union believes a scandal is brewing.

Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus Jara. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clark County Education Association President Marie Neisess is calling for the Clark County School Board to fire Jara rather than buying out his contract.

Neisess’ comments came in a press conference Thursday to talk about Jara’s upcoming departure.

The union recently filed a lawsuit last month over Jara’s social media accounts. It comes after a post from an account under Jara’s name likened Neisess to a “mistress.” The district agreed to turn over the public records the union requested by a Feb. 5 deadline.

Jara, who has led the nation’s fifth-largest school district since 2018, submitted his resignation letter Tuesday. His last day is Feb. 21.

The association, which represents more than 16,000 licensed employees, began calling for Jara’s resignation last year.

There has been contention between the union and school district, including a collective bargaining process that spanned about 10 months.

After 11 negotiation sessions over six months, the district declared an impasse in September. An arbitrator approved an agreement in December.

The school board will consider three items related to Jara’s resignation during a Wednesday work session.

Items include considering Jara’s resignation and an amendment to his contract, which would allow him to provide only seven days notice instead of 90.

The proposed contract amendment also says he’d be entitled to a lump sum severance payment of one year’s salary and benefits.

Trustees will also consider whether to appoint current Deputy Superintendent Brenda Larsen-Mitchell as the district’s new top leader. The agenda item doesn’t specify whether it’s an interim or permanent appointment.

Larsen Mitchell has been deputy superintendent since 2020. She has been employed by the district since 1994.

School board trustee Linda Cavazos wrote in a Wednesday night post on the social media platform X that she had no knowledge of an agenda item considering the appointment of Larsen-Mitchell as superintendent until the work session agenda was posted.

“I cannot respond to everyone individually,” she wrote in the post. “We are directed not to speak to media about pending items about which we’ve been informed. I will respect my agreement on those items. However, speaking only for myself, I had NO knowledge of item 2.03 until work session agenda posted.”

Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com. Follow @julieswootton on X.