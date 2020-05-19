Technology: Your online adventure

Elementary school teacher Michele Hayden and high school teacher Allison Norman guide you through your online learning journey.

May 19, 2020 - 10:55 am

In this segment, we will discuss practical and helpful strategies for students as they embark on learning from a distance.

Their tips include having a positive mindset and creating a schedule to manage your time properly during online learning.

